Where your family stands with U.I. claims filed in Nevada

We're taking a closer look at COVID-19's economic impact on Nevada family budgets. We're breaking down the total number unemployment insurance claims made since the pandemic began the the payments made so far.

We'll post the information here as soon at the report is written, but you can see our email to Senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto earlier this month and their joint response.

Noah Bond's email sent May 5, 2020:

Governor Sisolak, Senator Rosen, and Senator Masto-

Gov. Sisolak shut down all non-essential businesses forcing many of these people out of work more than a month ago. The government mandate is causing financial problems for these individuals.

I want to know what specific actions you are both taking to fix these problems.

Statement from Senators Rosen and Cortez Masto:

"The sheer volume of unemployment claims that are being filed is unprecedented. We're both working in Washington, D.C. to get the necessary support to local, state, and tribal governments to help hardworking Nevada families pay the bills and stay healthy during this pandemic. In developing the CARES Act, we were successful in authorizing several first-of-their-kind federal unemployment insurance programs, including ensuring all qualified workers get an additional $600 per week, and the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program that provides funding to assist self-employed workers, independent contractors, and gig workers. But now Congress needs to do more to ensure our states have the tools to get these programs off the ground. We're taking the voices of Debra, and every frustrated Nevadan with us to the Senate and we will continue to be their advocates to fix this problem and get relief to them, which is why we're pushing for technical assistance and additional funding to states so that they can build a more robust infrastructure to administer unemployment benefits for these new and important programs."

