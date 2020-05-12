What you can expect at your next hair appointment

Brace for a different experience the next time you go back to a barber shop or salon.

Hairdresser Cassandra Fitzgibbons cuts a customer's hair at the 395 East Plumb Lane Supercuts in Reno five days after Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced phase one to reopen the State during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Supercuts at 395 East Plumb lane is slammed.

The business is filled with chatter as cosmetologists cut hair, workers sweep and clean, and all of this activity is peppered with the sounds of the phone is ringing non-stop as customers make appointments to schedule an overdue styling.

"I was so excited to see the girls. I cried," said Cosmetologist, Darnella Huskey about coming back to work.

This location reopened for the first time Saturday May 9, the earliest time Gov. Sisolak would allow.

Co-owner Marcus Waite says he was watching Gov. Sisolak as he made the live announcement Thursday May 7 that salons could reopen in Nevada.

"I stood up, walked away from the computer, and started to work," he said.

With less than two days to prepare he and his wife Lindsey worked non-stop to open. He says combined all of his workers put in 50 hours before reopening.

"On Saturday at each store we turned away more than 150 people," Marcus said.

"Marcus can you tell me about the specific changes you have in place now?" KOLO 8 News Evening Anchor, Noah Bond.

"We have customers wait in their cars or wait outside until we call them in," Marcus.

This is one regulation the State of Nevada is requiring for all businesses that cut hair during phase one of reopening the State.

If a customer does not have a mask they will have the option to buy one for $1 from Supercuts. Marcus says that is the price he paid to buy them.

"And then our stylists also wear a face mask because of the intimacy involved with the haircut," Marcus.

"Every guest we have in here is required to have a new cape," Lindsey.

Each chair is sanitized between customers along with the credit card machine.

"Everything gets wiped down between each guest," Marcus.

Customers are in every other seat, but this will soon change.

"I am working on getting walls for in between here so then I can have more stations going," said Lindsay.

This Supercuts only takes same day appointments and books up in the morning through noon to 1:00 p.m.. On average, customers are waiting 1.5 to 3 hours after calling to make an appointment.

Marcus and Lindsey also own the Supercuts at 280 Vista Knoll Parkway, Suite 104 in Reno and they expect to open a third location in Sparks between early to mid-July at 287 Los Altos Parkway, Suite 101.

