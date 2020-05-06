What to know before picking a college in a COVID-19 world

Picking the right college is tough even during normal times, but this pandemic is making that decision even more challenging.

Erika Gillette with Rockstar Academics says parents and students should focus on the colleges/universities financial and academic health once the pandemic has ramped down.

Gillette recommends asking eight questions to help evaluate the financial and academic health of a college in a post-coronavirus world:





What is your on-time graduation rate?



What is your first-year retention rate?



What is your job or graduate study placement rates?



Explain your net price calculations and “tuition gaps”



What online learning resources/options did you have prior to 2020?



Historically speaking, what are your state-funding trends?



Is the college endowment or tuition-driven?



What plans do you have in place for the fall, related to different scenarios including evacuations, housing and refunds if appropriate?

Gillette says this pandemic is hurting education institutes and hundreds could close in the next three to five years.

Gillette says she has spent ten years in the academia world before founding Rockstar Academics. The national coaching company based in Reno helps high school juniors and seniors decide what to look for in a college, which colleges make sense and what they need to get in.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she has offered weekly Q&A calls for parents and students about the changing college landscape.

