West Reno brush fire quickly knocked down

The Reno Fire Department said it quickly knocked down a brush fire in west Reno and kept it to a quarter of an acre.

The fire started in the Pinehaven Road area just before 3 p.m. Saturday was a Red Flag Day because of high fire risk but the fire department said it got to the small fire before it could make a run.

The only damage was to a power pole.

The cause is under investigation. The fire department noted there were off-road vehicles in the area and there are also power lines there.

“Lots of recreational land users about, please be always vigilant and even more so on Red Flag days,” the fire department said.

