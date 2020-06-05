Welder sparks fire in Geiger Grade area

A fire at the south end of Reno in the Geiger Grade area Friday destroyed a boat and sections of fence, the Reno Fire Department reported.

The fire next to Western Skies Drive and Geiger Grade about 4:53 p.m. also burned brush and debris and could be seen from Interstate 580 and Geiger Grade, the fire department said.

Three fire engines and one ladder truck contained the fire to the property where it started, the fire department said.

There were no injuries and no structures were damaged.

Welding sparks started the fire, prompting the fire department to be cautious not to set fires, especially on days with Red Flag Warnings for increased fire danger.

