Watch the WCSD Senior Celebrations on KOLOTV.com

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The seniors from four Washoe County high schools will be honored today in programs being broadcast on KOLO-TV.
You can also see the celebrations on KOLOTV.com and our news app by clicking here.
On Thursday, June 11, 2020, the schedule of celebrations will be:
11:30 A.M. - AACT
12 P.M. - Reno High School
2 P.M. - Hug High School
3 P.M. - McQueen High School
Friday, June 12, 2020
12 P.M. - Wooster High School
2 P.M. - Galena High School
3 P.M. - Damonte Ranch High School
Saturday, June 13, 2020
10:30 A.M. - Spanish Springs High School
2 P.M. - Reed High School
4 P.M. - North Valleys High School
Wednesday, June 17, 2020
4 P.M. - Incline High School
Copyright KOLO-TV 2020