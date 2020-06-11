Watch the WCSD Senior Celebrations on KOLOTV.com

The seniors from four Washoe County high schools will be honored today in programs being broadcast on KOLO-TV.

On Thursday, June 11, 2020, the schedule of celebrations will be:

11:30 A.M. - AACT

12 P.M. - Reno High School

2 P.M. - Hug High School

3 P.M. - McQueen High School

Friday, June 12, 2020

12 P.M. - Wooster High School

2 P.M. - Galena High School

3 P.M. - Damonte Ranch High School

Saturday, June 13, 2020

10:30 A.M. - Spanish Springs High School

2 P.M. - Reed High School

4 P.M. - North Valleys High School

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

4 P.M. - Incline High School

