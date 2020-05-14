Washoe sheriff seeks Toyota truck in hit and run

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help to find a truck believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run Tuesday evening in Incline Village.

The crash happened about 6 p.m. in the area of College Drive and Crest Lane. There were no injuries reported.

The truck is believed to be a silver Toyota Tacoma, model years 2001 to 2004. It should have damage to the left front fender and the front bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 775-785-WCSO or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to www.secretwitness.com. Refer to case WC20-2003.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

