Washoe sheriff looking for west Reno car burglary suspect

RENO, Nev. (KOLO)-- The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help identifying a vehicle burglary suspect in west Reno.
This is a screenshot of a surveillance video of a suspected car burglar taken in the Juniper Ridge neighborhood.
Surveillance video shows the man breaking into a vehicle in the Juniper Ridge neighborhood, the sheriff’s office said Saturday.
It reminds people in the Plateau Road, Canyon Drive, Caughlin Parkway, Ross Drive and Juniper Hill Road areas to watch for vehicle burglars.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 775-785-WCSO or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to www.secretwitness.com. Refer to case WC20-2151.
There has been an increase in vehicle burglaries. The sheriff’s office offered these tips:
- Don’t leave valuables in the car. If you don’t need to take valuables with you for an outing, leave them safely at home. If valuables must be left in a vehicle, be sure to lock them in the trunk or glove compartment not under jackets or blankets behind the seat. That is one of the first places criminals look
- Leave no trace. Don't leave any sign that there might be valuables hidden in a vehicle by leaving items such as docking stations or connector cables visible. Leave nothing in plain sight that might make the vehicle a target for thieves, not even loose coins
- Be sure to set the car alarm or anti-theft devices. These are still effective deterrents against criminals who are looking for the easiest target
- Keep windows completely closed. Partially open windows may make your vehicle an easier target for thieves
- Lock the door when leaving the car. Still one of the most common issues with vehicle burglaries
