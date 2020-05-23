Washoe sheriff looking for west Reno car burglary suspect

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help identifying a vehicle burglary suspect in west Reno.

This is a screenshot of a surveillance video of a suspected car burglar taken in the Juniper Ridge neighborhood.

Surveillance video shows the man breaking into a vehicle in the Juniper Ridge neighborhood, the sheriff’s office said Saturday.

It reminds people in the Plateau Road, Canyon Drive, Caughlin Parkway, Ross Drive and Juniper Hill Road areas to watch for vehicle burglars.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 775-785-WCSO or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to www.secretwitness.com. Refer to case WC20-2151.

There has been an increase in vehicle burglaries. The sheriff’s office offered these tips:

