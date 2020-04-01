Washoe school district starts distance learning today

It's day one for distance learning in the Washoe County School District to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Students are learning in their homes instead of returning to class.

Distance learning was extended from April 16 to April 30 on Wednesday.

"I'm getting emails and phone calls from the district and the principals and from teachers. I have two kids from different middle schools and so they each have six or seven teachers and so I'm getting emails from all the teachers," said Liz Maile, mother of four.

She continued, "All day long I'm checking emails, but then I have to go back through and doublecheck the emails."

Interim Superintendent Dr. Kristen McNeill says parents will not be penalized if they have not yet received all the learning materials for their children.

