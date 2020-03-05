Washoe school district offers support for Damonte High students, staff

The Washoe County School District said it is offering resources to Damonte Ranch High School students and staff following the deaths of two students in what police call a murder-suicide, the drug overdose death of two other students plus the death of a fifth student so far this year.

The school district said in a statement Thursday it supports staff and students community wide and that it has at least one training counselor in every school.

The school district is making these resources available at Damonte Ranch High School:



Counselors, social workers and school psychologists from WCSD



Personnel from other schools (teachers, office staff)



State and county support



Community providers including Solace Tree, Paws for Love, and Mobile Crisis



Opportunities for students to draw, paint, engage in music, singing



Small groups of friends meeting to talk and share their feelings with each other, with support from staff

“The Damonte Ranch High School family has coped with a series of tragedies during this school year,” the school district statement said. “It’s important to remember that the news regarding this most recent domestic incident was not related to results of the Medical Examiner’s Office investigation earlier this week regarding the accidental deaths of two other students.”

The school district pledged to continue to offer support as people recovered.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

