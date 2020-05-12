Washoe County voter registration deadlines

Today is the last day to register to vote through the mail, DMV, and other agencies for the Nevada primary on June 9th.

According to Deanna Spikula with the Washoe County Registrar of Voters its important to pay attention to the deadlines.

“It is very important to stay safe and be aware of the dates, if you have any questions you can call Washoe 311 or call our office directly.”

Spikula said the preferred way to cast your ballot this election is through mail due to the pandemic.

She said, "The wellbeing and health of our citizens and poll workers and staff, we’re encouraging everyone to vote by mail, its the best way to protect against the spread of the COVID-19 virus."

The Washoe County Registrar of Voters will be the only polling location for in person voting and same day registration in the county.

Upcoming Deadlines per Washoe County Registrar of Voters:

May 21st: Deadline to register to vote online and receive a mail-in ballot. If you have not registered to vote, you can do so online through May 21 and still receive a ballot in the mail.

May 22nd-June 4th: Online voter registration and voter updates completed during this period will require voters to appear in-person to vote; a current and valid Nevada driver’s license or ID card and proof of residency is required.

June 5th: Individuals must appear in person to register or update their registration and cast their ballot. Must have current and valid Nevada Driver’s License or ID with proof of residency.

June 9th: Primary Election Day. Individuals must appear in person to register or update their registration and cast their ballot. Must have current and valid Nevada Driver’s License or ID with proof of residency.

