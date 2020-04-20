Search on for suspect in credit card fraud investigation

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify a suspect accused of stealing a vehicle and credit card fraud.

On Sunday, April 19, 2020, deputies responded to reports of a stolen GMC Sierra from a home in the Old Washoe Estates.

During the investigation, the deputies also learned the victim's credit cards had been stolen and were used at the Walmart in Northwest Reno and at a Chevron gas station on S. McCarran Boulevard.

The sheriff's office says eight additional vehicles had also been burglarized in the neighborhood. All of the vehicles had been left unlocked.

If you have any information, contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. Refer to case number WC20-1669.

