Washoe County sample ballots start arriving soon

Official Washoe County sample ballots will start arriving in mailboxes the week of April 27, the Washoe County Registrar of Voters said Thursday.

There will also be notices that the June 9 primary election will be done only by mail.

Voters must have an updated mailing address.

People have until May 21 to register to vote.



Register online at www.registertovotenv.com.

People with questions can call Washoe311 by dialing 3-1-1 or can call the Registrar of Voters Office at 775-328-3670.

“Sample ballots are an important resource for voters, and this election year we are pleased to bring more flexibility by offering the online sample ballot for our voters,” Deanna Spikula, Washoe County registrar of voters, said in a statement.

