Washoe County reopening the Regional Shooting Facility

Washoe County has announced plans to reopen its Regional Shooting Facility on Friday, May 15, 2020.

The range will modify operations to comply with Gov. Steve Sisolak's Phase 1 reopening directives.

• All visitors and staff must wear a face covering at the point of sale in the office. Members of the public should remain in their vehicle until directed to approach the office.

• Members of the public will not have access to the classroom area.

• The range will be limited to 50 percent capacity, with every other shooting bench open.

• The shooting benches will be disinfected between each use.

• Members of the public must provide their own ear and eye protection, rentals will not be available. Disposable ear protection will be available for sale.

• Social distancing guidelines will be in effect at all times at the shooting facility.

All Washoe County parks, trails and open spaces remain open. The county reopened the park restrooms and trash services on May 9th. However, groups or gatherings are limited to 10 people.

Playgrounds, group picnic areas, fields and other group areas remain closed, along with pool facilities, overnight campgrounds, the Galena Creek Visitor's Center, the Hive at Lazy 5 Regional Park and the Wilbur D. May Museum at Rancho San Rafael.

