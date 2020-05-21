Washoe County receives grants for Meals on Wheels program

The need for Meals on Wheels program is growing during this pandemic.

Washoe County Senior Services staff says since March 17, they have added 415 new seniors to the program, which brings the total number to nearly 1,400.

Meals on Wheels helps seniors who can’t leave the house with nutritious meals. During the pandemic, Senior Services Coordinator Abby Bardolato says nearly 70,000 meals have been delivered.

While the Meals on Wheels program has changed during this pandemic, so has the Congregate Meal Program, which helps seniors come together to eat. But due to the pandemic, the program has been changed to takeout only and serves 300 to-go meals.

To keep the programs going during these times, Washoe County received two grants totaling nearly $50,000 to help buy Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), fuel, maintenance costs and other items.

"We were able to get shelf-stable meals,” said Bardolato. “You can put them on the shelves, and they don't need to be refrigerator or anything. That way individuals have back-up meals should they not have a meal in their homes. That was an additional part of the funding.”

If you are 60 and over and need help from one of these programs, you can call (775) 328-2575 or click here.

