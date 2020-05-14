Washoe County projected to face a budget shortfall of more than $65 million over 15 months

As the pandemic continues, government leaders locally and nationally are forced to make tough decision as the revenue streams dry up.

Washoe County officials sat for the last quarter of the 2020 budget, it’s projected to a have budget shortfall of $24.6 million. While the county loses revenue, it also must spend additional money on the emergency response against the pandemic.

Assistant County Manager Christine Vuletich says projections show they could spend $10 million between mid-March through the end of June on COVID-19 test facilities and the quarantine housing facility on Edison Way.

The county hopes to save money by putting a hiring and purchasing freeze, use cash from reserves and hold off on new projects.

The 2021 fiscal budget is $714.6 million and its projected to have a $40.5 million shortfall.

The County Commission will approve the final budget at its meeting on May 19, 2020.

