Washoe County libraries to remain open

The Washoe County Library System has announced that the libraries will remain open, but certain programs will be suspended until at least April.

Those suspended programs including:

- Stay and Play

- Virtual Reality

- The Quad: Makerspace

- Incline Village Quad

- Tinkertorium

- Idea Boxes

- Tech Café

- All library outreach events

The libraries provide many resources outside the libraries such as e-books and library databases.

For customers still going into the libraries, the library system is providing hand sanitizers and wipes.

