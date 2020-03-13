Washoe County libraries to remain open

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Library System has announced that the libraries will remain open, but certain programs will be suspended until at least April.
Those suspended programs including:
- Stay and Play
- Virtual Reality
- The Quad: Makerspace
- Incline Village Quad
- Tinkertorium
- Idea Boxes
- Tech Café
- All library outreach events
The libraries provide many resources outside the libraries such as e-books and library databases.
For customers still going into the libraries, the library system is providing hand sanitizers and wipes.
