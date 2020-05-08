Washoe County issues guidelines for business reopenings

Washoe County has issued guidelines for businesses in the county, Reno and Sparks to reopen under the Governor's Phase 1 Plan.

The County's plan essentially mirror's the Governor's requirements for social distancing.

Businesses that reopen can display a sign to inform customers that it is meeting safety requirements.

The Washoe County Plan offers guidance for 7 classifications of businesses:

-Restaurants and Food Trucks

-Barber Shops, Hair Salons & Nail Salons

-Consumer & Retail

-General Office Environments

-Real Estate and Property Leasing

-Farmer's Markets

-Alcohol Guidelines

Click here to see the entire plan and the guidelines.

