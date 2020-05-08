Washoe County issues guidelines for business reopenings

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County has issued guidelines for businesses in the county, Reno and Sparks to reopen under the Governor's Phase 1 Plan.
The County's plan essentially mirror's the Governor's requirements for social distancing.
Businesses that reopen can display a sign to inform customers that it is meeting safety requirements.
The Washoe County Plan offers guidance for 7 classifications of businesses:
-Restaurants and Food Trucks
-Barber Shops, Hair Salons & Nail Salons
-Consumer & Retail
-General Office Environments
-Real Estate and Property Leasing
-Farmer's Markets
-Alcohol Guidelines
