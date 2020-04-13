Washoe County demonstrates drive-thru COVID-19 testing

The parking lot along Sutro Street on the east side of the livestock events center is typically used for rodeo parking, but with the COVID-19 outbreak, it has been converted.

The process of drive thru testing is simple. Residents drive up in their cars, and medical staff wearing full protective gear come to administer a swab test.

“Two of them are testers and one is a helper, handling the specimens after they are taken,” explained Division Director for Community Health Services Lisa Lottritz.

Lottritz says the county can handle between 275 and 300 tests per day with three of their four screening stations open, and can open the final station if the demand grows.

If you feel you need to be tested, call (775) 328-2427 or fill out the form on Washoe County’s website.

Those who get tested typically find out their results in 72 hours.

