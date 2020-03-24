Washoe County School District rapidly preparing Distance Learning packets

The printing office at the Washoe County School District is busier than ever, pumping out piles of packets for thousands of students set to learn away from home.

The packets, which are going to students without access to the web version, are being quickly crafted thanks to the collective effort of a handful of employees.

"They're always willing to go above and beyond for our students," said Irene Payne, WCSD's Chief Communications & Community Engagement Officer. "That's what's happening in the print shop today."

"We all come together really well, said Julie Smith, a machine operator. "We're just happy we can help for the kids. This is our passion."

