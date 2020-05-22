Washoe County Health District conducting COVID-19 study

There are a little more than 1,350 positive cases in Washoe County and to get a better grasp of COVID-19 in our community, the health district is performing a study that can hopefully provide critical information.

The study is voluntary and it begins with a random request by mail for people to perform an Antibody Test. The results from the test will help identify if a resident's immune system has been able to fight off COVID-19.

Scott Oxarart, Washoe County Health District Communications Manager said Antibody Testing could be an effective way to collect essential data.

"If you did have COVID-19 it is very likely that your body is producing antibodies and the Antibody Test is a blood draw that helps determine if you have had COVID-19 in the past,” Oxarart explained.

Nearly 1,200 requests for Antibody Testing have already been sent out and once the health district performs those test and obtain those results, they will have a better idea of where we stand in regards to the impact of COVID-19.

"It’s really important to have that data before we could make those informed decisions and we are taking this step because we really need to learn more about how prevalent COVID-19 is in Washoe County."

There’s a lot to be learned still about this virus, but Oxarart said this study can help our health district identify who is being affected most.

Washoe County is one of the few in the United States that is performing this study.

"That will help us in so many ways, in determining how we can better protect the public and certain programs and initiatives that we need to launch," stated Oxarart.

Once the county receives this critical data, officials say we can be better equipped to protect us all from COVID-19.

