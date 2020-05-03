Washoe County COVID-19 fighter blasts boss who forced him out

Washoe County’s person overseeing the handling of the COVID-19 response in Washoe County says he was forced to retire and wrote in a letter to the Washoe County District Board of Health its top leadership is not qualified for the job.

Randall Todd, who was division director of Epidemiology and Public Health Preparedness, sent the letter dated May 3 to seven members of the health board as well as city, county and federal officials and hospital officials, among others.

He mostly points his finger at Washoe District Health Officer Kevin Dick

“This is a position for which he is totally unqualified,” Todd wrote. “He has a bachelor’s degree in engineering, is certified as a Nevada Certified Environmental Manager with expertise in Air Quality, and absolutely no public health experience.”

Todd also wrote that Dick lacks an ability to communicate with the public.

“As far as I am aware, in the years since he became DHO, Mr. Dick has done nothing to warrant the position of health officer,” Todd wrote in the letter. “He has had no classes in public health, specifically in epidemiology. He has not earned a master’s degree or any terminal degree, yet has been given the authority to make appalling decisions.”

Dick issued this statement:

“As the District Health Officer, I must make decisions based on what is best for our community and the organization. I serve as the Health Officer because I was requested to do so by the District Board of Health in 2013. I have a 34-year career dedicated to protecting public health. I appreciate everything Dr. Todd has done in his 14 years at the Health District. It’s unfortunate that he fails to recognize the expertise of the epidemiology staff and the hard work that has been done by the entire Health District. I will not comment further on this matter as I am focusing my efforts on responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Todd said it was wrong for Dick to put someone from environmental health to handle the COVID-19 response in Washoe County.

Environmental health oversees issues like killing mosquitos and local, state and federal laws for food, waste and water.

Todd said he has an advanced degree in public health and his 40 years of experiences includes working in small and large public health departments in Michigan, 12 years as state epidemiologist for the Nevada State Health Division and 14 years at the Washoe County Health District.

Randall Todd letter:

While this forced retirement affects me personally, my primary concern is for the citizens of Washoe County for whom the Washoe County Health District (WCHD) is responsible. Having said that, the health of this county’s citizenry ultimately affects others in the State of Nevada and the populations of other states as well. This COVID-19 pandemic has had unprecedented and far-reaching effects that take highly qualified public health professionals to tackle. Throughout my career, I have always believed that the entire population is my patient.

I have lived my life by the maxim that “bad things persist when good people do nothing.” I am not willing to have my 40-year career end under the cloud that Kevin Dick has caused. In my opinion, he has been after my resignation since he became the Washoe County District Health Officer (DHO). This is a position for which he is totally unqualified. He has a bachelor’s degree in engineering, is certified as a Nevada Certified Environmental Manager with expertise in Air Quality, and absolutely no public health experience. Even if Mr. Dick met the minimum qualifications to be DHO, he still lacks the education, credentials, and public health experience and working relationship with the public and the media. After yesterday’s article in the Reno Gazette-Journal, I am going to write my side of the situation.

As far as I am aware, in the years since he became DHO, Mr. Dick has done nothing to warrant the position of health officer. He has had no classes in public health, specifically in epidemiology. He has not earned a master’s degree or any terminal degree, yet has been given the authority to make appalling decisions.

I have an advanced degree in public health and, as stated previously, 40 years of experience in 1. a small public health department in Michigan (four years), 2. a large public health department in Grand Rapids, Michigan, 10 years, 3. State Epidemiologist for the Nevada State Health Division, 12 years, and 4. WCHD 14+ years.

It is unfortunate that Mr. Bob Lucey, County Commissioner, believes, and put in the Reno Gazette-Journal yesterday, that the current staff, which is fairly new, has the experience and expertise to handle a pandemic. It was also very short-sighted of Mr. Dick to put someone from Environmental Health in charge of handling COVID-19. Environmental Health does not include services or programs for a pandemic, as can be seen by the services listed on the WCHD website.

I have always maintained a good working relationship with the media in Washoe County, print, radio, and television. Mr. Dick’s relationship with the media is lacking the level and competence of an experienced public health professional, likely resulting from a deficient background in public health and epidemiology. When he has been interviewed he looks like a “deer caught in the headlights,” and has not been transparent with data. Answering reporters’ questions with “I don’t have the data in front of me,” or “No comment” is code for “I do not know the answers because I am not prepared,” or worse yet, “It is none of your business.” In these troubling times with a worldwide pandemic, there is a great need for education of the public and transparency.

Over the seven years since Mr. Dick became DHO he has done nothing at all to support Epidemiology and Public Health Preparedness (EPHP). He has made life difficult for me personally and for the EPHP staff by crippling the programs, which are now desperately needed. He took staff from EPHP, gave the position to nursing and the position was not filled in a timely manner. He only recently returned an epidemiology position to EPHP. He did not value the need for preparedness for biological/chemical warfare, disease investigation, and epidemiology, which includes epidemics and pandemics.

I should have filed a grievance long ago and brought these issues to the attention of the Board of Health. Now these issues need to be made known. I am also entertaining the possibility of retaining legal counsel to prevent Mr. Dick from besmirching an exemplary 40-year career as a public servant.

It is also an affront professionally and personally hurtful that, after this many years at WCHD, I have had no recent communication from any member of the Board of Health. It appears Mr. Dick had carte blanche to make this decision without giving me any opportunity to speak to the Board of Health directly.

Sincerely,

Randall L Todd, DrPH

