Washoe County COVID-19 Updates: 28 additional cases

APRIL 7, 12:30 P.M. The Regional Information Center reported 28 additional positive cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in Washoe County, bringing the total cases to 309.

Officials also reported an additional recovery, bringing the total number of recoveries to 31.

There are 274 active cases, and currently, 28 Washoe County residents are hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

The number of deaths remained the same at four.

APRIL 6, 11:50 A.M. Washoe County is reporting an additional 17 positive cases, bringing the County total to 281 cases. One more person has recovered, bringing the number of recovered patients to 30.

Currently, there are 21 Washoe County residents hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Washoe County remains at 4.

MARCH 14, 11:25 A.M. A fourth person has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus in Washoe County, the Washoe County Health District said Saturday morning. The test must still be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Protection.

The case is for a man in his 20s who has no known travel recently outside Washoe County. It appears to be community spread. The man is stable and is self-isolating at home. The health district is talking to people who have had contact with him.

“We expected to begin to see community transmission of COVID-19 so this is not a surprise,” Kevin Dick, district health officer, said in a statement. “This should heighten our attention to the importance of using precautionary measures and practicing social distancing to protect ourselves and prevent the spread of any respiratory or communicable disease, including COVID-19, in Washoe County.”

There will be a press conference Saturday at 1:30 p.m. to discuss the case.

MARCH 13, 4 P.M. Washoe County announced on Friday a third person has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. The test still has to be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The latest is a woman in her 20s who traveled recently to Germany and France. She is stable and is self-isolating at home, the Washoe County Health District said.

The health district is working to identify close contacts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The district said it expects the first two cases will be confirmed by the CDC.

MARCH 13, 11 A.M. The Washoe County Health District reported no new cases of COVID-19 during its press conference Friday, March 13, 2020.

Kevin Dick with the health district said, in Washoe County, there is one case of COVID-19 confirmed by the CDC. Another presumptive positive case is waiting for CDC confirmation.

Dick said the health district is working with Governor Sisolak's office to coordinate the return of the Northern Nevada residents who were passengers on the Grand Princess Cruise. Dick said it is expected they will return sometime Friday, March 13.

Washoe County Commission Chairman, Bob Lucey, said all non-essential Washoe County meetings will be suspended.

Lucey also stressed the importance of being mindful of the older population in the community. "Help those who cannot fight on their own," he said.

Lucey also reminded the community to take precautions against COVID-19. "Be prepared and be smart. Be clean and be vigilant," he said.

Despite Governor Sisolak declaring a state of emergency Thursday night, and President Trump declaring a national emergency Friday, Lucey said Washoe County is not declaring one at this time.

As for COVID-19 test kits, Dick said there is a sufficient supply for the next several weeks. He also said the state lab has established a resupply system.

When asked if someone with no known travel to areas affected by coronavirus, and no known contact with a cornavirus patient, can be tested, Dick said they could be tested, and urged them to call the health district at (775) 328-2427 where they will be ranked in terms of risk priority.

Dick said the health district is working closely with the Washoe County School District to discuss appropriate action moving forward, but said they are not providing any direction on closing schools at this time.

Dick said he expects more COVID-19 cases to occur in Washoe County and urged the community to, "pull together for a significant amount of time to knock this thing down."

MARCH 11, 3:55 P.M. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has precautions in place to protect staff and inmates from COVID-19, Sheriff Darin Balaam said Wednesday.

If a flu-like case should arise, deputies and staff will work with the facility’s medical provider and the Washoe County Health District to ensure precautions are followed, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

“Our inmate screening process has always contained questions related to the identification of infectious disease,” Balaam said in the statement. “With these additional steps we hope to reduce exposure to the virus while having a plan in place should symptoms appear.”

Inmate visitation has been through video conferencing for more than 10 years so face-to-face visitation is not a problem. “Visitation would only be cancelled if there was a concern for the safety of the public or a security issue within the facility,” the statement said.

The sheriff’s office has ordered additional cleaning equipment and protective supplies.

Staff is also encouraged to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines for safety by washing hands regularly and staying home if they are sick; covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then disposing of the tissue; cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.

MARCH 10, 3 P.M. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Washoe County.

At a press conference Tuesday, the Washoe County Health District said the case involves a man in his 50's who had traveled on the Grand Princess cruise ship, and who had tested presumptive positive last week. Officials said they were still waiting on results for the second presumptive positive case in Washoe County involving a 32-year-old man who had recently traveled to Santa Clara County.

Kevin Dick with the health district said the passengers returning to Nevada from the coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess cruise ship are not showing any symptoms. Dick said they will arrive at undisclosed airports in both northern and southern Nevada, although the district did not know when. They will then be transported to their homes where they will be required to self-isolate for 14 days, which is the incubation period for COVID-19. Dick said if the residents show symptoms of the virus in that 14-day period, they will be tested.

The health district said some of the passengers were from Washoe County, but would not say how many. On Monday, Carson City Health and Human Services said 15 passengers were from Carson City, Douglas and Lyon counties.

As for the incubation period, Dick said the health district will work with the affected residents when it comes to supplies, including food and prescriptions. He said there are criminal penalties if residents who are supposed to be in self-isolation, violate the agreement made with the state. Dick said they have some ideas about surveillance that might be used, to ensure affected residents are self-isolating.

Dick said the risk of transmission remains extremely low in our community.

He urged the community to stay calm, citing rumors involving COVID-19 at a local Patagonia warehouse. Dick called the rumors unfounded.

Anyone who thinks they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 is asked to call the Washoe County Health District at 775-328-2427. Health officials will then determine whether or not the symptoms warrant being tested for coronavirus.

MARCH 9, 12 P.M. Washoe County health officials updated the community Monday, March 9, 2020 after confirming a second presumptive positive case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in our area.

Kevin Dick with the Washoe County Health District said the patient is a 32-year-old man and had traveled to Santa Clara County, an area experiencing a number of COVID-19 cases. Health officials became aware of this second case late Saturday, March 7.

The district said they have identified family members who have had close contact with the patient, and those family members are in self-isolation for the 14-day incubation period. The health district said those family members have tested negative for COVID-19, but if they begin to show symptoms, they will be tested again.

The district is not releasing information in regards to the patient's place of employment, but said they are working with coworkers for any potential exposure.

Dick said there is no timeline for results of the presumptive positive cases in Washoe County, which have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation. He said results will be released as soon as they are available.

The health district said there has been no local transmission of COVID-19 in our community, and prevention starts with those close to the people who have tested positive.

“Family members that are in households with the Covid-19 cases, they are still in that 14 day quarantine period," Dick explained. "We will continue to monitor them to make sure they don’t develop symptoms or if they do that we take appropriate actions with continued isolation until they recover.”

Dick urged anyone in the community with symptoms of concern, to not go to the emergency room, but instead to contact the health district at 775-328-2427. Health officials said drive-thru testing is available for patients who are determined to be of high priority. The drive-thru testing involves collecting samples in an outdoor area to minimize the risk of exposure.

As for the rush to buy supplies, Dick cautioned the community to maintain an adequate supply of food, but to not stockpile items, such as bottled water. The health district said they don't expect any disruption to the drinking water supply.

The health district has made several funding requests to help in the response to COVID-19 including $190,000 for medical staffing and supplies. That money, if approved, would come from the state's Public Health Preparedness Program.

When asked about social gatherings, Dick advised the community to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including avoiding crowds, and possibly reconsidering travel plans, especially for the older population.

Dick said there are still many unknowns about COVID-19. "We are building a plane while flying it," he said. "We've got it in the air, but we're working on how to improve things."

MARCH 8 UPDATE: A second person in Washoe County has tested positive for COVID-19 coranavirus, the Washoe County Health District announced Sunday morning.

The test still has to be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The infected person is a 32-year-old man and he is isolated at home, the district said in a statement. His only known travel was to Santa Clara. Calif. The district is determining who had close contact with him and is conducting community surveillance to see if it has spread. He was tested at a medical emergency department.

"Given the increase in cases across the nation and the world, and the increased local testing we’re conducting, it isn’t surprising to see an additional presumptive positive case," Kevin Dick, district health officer, said in a statement. "Washoe County residents should remain vigilant against this disease."

The health district is recommending people reconsider all travel -- whether domestic or foreign -- to reduce the risk of contracting or spreading the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The best ways for people to reduce their risk of getting sick, and preventing COVID-19 are: