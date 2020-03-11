Washoe County Jail veterans program

There is a sense of excitement at the Washoe County Jail thanks to a new program designed to help veteran inmates.

It includes structure, discipline, and opportunities to work. The inmates taking part actually want these things in their lives, but there is one thing that sets them apart from the other inmates.

The program was introduced to them one day when a sergeant pulled a group of the inmates together to tell them about this new option.

"The minute he said we're going to start a veterans unit, those veterans became excited. They became engaged. They started giving out tips and suggestions," said Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam.

It's hard to understand this excitement without first understanding the psychology of a person in the military.

Inmate Marc Smith served our country in the U.S. Navy, "It made me feel part of a family again and I was like, 'Wow!' They started this new program and group and we're all in one big group together."

The inmates who agree to be a part of the veterans barracks are house with deputy sheriff's who are also veterans.

The men wake up together, are required to take part in programs, and make their beds just as they did in the military.

They also take part in classes. The overall goal is to give them structure and camaraderie in the hopes of improving their chances of never coming back again.

The veterans barracks can hold up to 72 inmates at one time. The program also includes medicine and mental health services as well as housing and employment assistance.

