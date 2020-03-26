Warmer weather means it's bear time in the Sierra

The arrival of spring is a reminder that residents need to be Bear Aware in the SIerra.

KOLO 8 News Now viewer Toogee submitted this video of a mama bear and her new cub in South Lake Tahoe.

Toogee Sielsch monitors the bear population in South Lake Tahoe and he sent KOLO 8 News Now a video of a mama bear carrying her newborn cub back in to what appears to be their den in a crawl space beneath a home.

Sielsch tells KOLO 8 News Now, a number of the bears in the Tahoe Basin stay active through the winter because of access to food (human trash) year round.

The bears inhabit both natural and man-made dens around the lake.

Sielsch says, "The first thing those mom's will do is to teach those cubs to climb a tree for safety."

Residents need to remember to keep their trash in bear-proof containers and to make their homes bear proof.

With their new cubs, these mama bears are extremely protective, so residents need to keep clear of any bears they sight.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife and the BEAR League have useful tips on making your home bear safe.

