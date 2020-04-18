Walmart requires all employees to wear masks starting Monday.

Walmart is requiring all of its workers to wear face masks. The retailer announced the policy change Friday, April 17 and is expected to take effect on Monday, April 20.

The company points to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to explain the change. The retailer says it will provide coverings to the workers, once they pass health screenings and temperature checks.

Workers can also wear their own masks. Walmart is not requiring customers to do the same.

Instead, it says it will encourage shoppers to wear face coverings inside the stores.