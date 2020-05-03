Walmart hires 200K, pays $180M in bonuses during pandemic

Walmart says it has made good on its promises to hire 200,000 people during the pandemic.

The company announced since March 19th, it has hired thousands of employees to work in stores, distribution and fulfillment centers.

According to a news release, Walmart has also paid $180 million in cash bonuses to hourly workers.

Full-time employees received $300 and part-time workers got $150.

Walmart says it plans to conduct health screenings, daily temperature checks and provide protective gear to keep its employees safe.