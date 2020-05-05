WNC recieves $600,000+ in CARES Emergency Grant funding

Western Nevada College has received more than $600,000 in CARES Act Emergency Grant funding for students.

CARES Act Emergency Grant funds are designed to help students with expenses directly related to the disruption of campus operations. Awards will go to students who have completed a FAFSA, met Title IV fund eligibility criteria, and were directly impacted by classes going online.

“WNC is eager to get funds into the hands of students who are directly impacted by the move from in-person instruction to online instruction. These funds are intended to help with unexpected expenses for technology such as laptops, software upgrades, printers, printer ink, and webcams. The college hopes that the additional resources will help students successfully complete the semester.” said WNC director of Financial Assistance, JW Lazzari.

Students who qualify will be awarded funds automatically and do not need to complete an application. They could see funds as early as Wednesday, May 6.

CARES Act Emergency Grant amounts vary based on Expected Family Contribution (EFC), which is derived from the completion of a FAFSA, and student’s enrollment level. Award amounts range from $100-$1000.

WNC says that students who are not initially eligible to receive CARES Act Emergency Grants and are not part of the automatic awarding cycle should make sure they complete a 2019-20 FAFSA, complete their financial aid file and submit a CARES Act Emergency Grant Application.

The application will be available on May 4, 2020.

For more details on the CARES Act Emergency Grant funding at WNC, click here.

