WCSO says vehicle burglaries have nearly tripled compared to same time last year

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is warning people of an alarming increase in vehicle break-ins. Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said that most of the cases involve cars that are unlocked. He said a possible connection could be that more people are home because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"So many people are not working or are home from school due to COVID-19,” Sheriff Balaam said. “The public can help us fight this crime by locking their vehicle doors and taking valuables with them when they leave their cars.”

Balaam said his deputies are responding to nearly three times the usual amount of calls.

"Between March 26 and April 12 we've had 26 so it's almost tripled and we equate that to a lot people are off work and they're at home," he said.

Robin Brandsness lives in Reno and caught what she said was a suspicious truck casing the trailer she and her husband run their business from.

"They were obviously casing out the trailer, trying to figure out if they could steal some of our equipment and it's obvious it says mower on the back so it's obvious what's in the trailer," Brandsness said.

She said now she and her husband have hitched and locked the trailer to their truck and are upgrading their locks. She was home the entire time the truck was outside.

"Just kinda makes you feel violated because this is our livelihood. This is our only business. This is what we do for our livelihood," she said.

Here are some tips from the Washoe County Sheriff's Office to keep your vehicles safe:

- Lock your doors! One of the most common issues with vehicle burglaries is unlocked doors;

- Don’t leave valuables in the car. Take everything of value with you. If you must leave valuables in the vehicle, be sure to secure them out of sight in the trunk or glove compartment not under jackets or blankets behind the seat, as that is one of the first places criminals look;

- Set the car alarm or anti-theft devices. These are still effective deterrents against criminals who are looking for the easiest target; and

- Keep windows completely closed. Partially open windows may make your vehicle an easier target for thieves.

