WCSO reports increase in DUI arrests; crackdown planned

Local law enforcement will be cracking down on drunk drivers after reporting a recent increase in DUI arrests over the last two weeks.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office announced a joining forces campaign starting Friday, May 1 that will go through May 18.

The sheriff's office said deputies noticed a significant decrease in DUI arrests early in the COVID-19 pandemic, but said recently those numbers have increased.

Other agencies taking part include the Nevada Highway Patrol, Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department, and University of Nevada, Reno Police Services.

