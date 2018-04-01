Advertisement

Fatal shooting involving Reno Police ruled justified

(KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2018 at 1:30 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office has ruled that an officer involved shooting on March 31, 2018 was justified under Nevada Law. The shooting killed Nicolas Sedano, 21.

Detectives say Sedano was driving a stolen car and accelerated toward a Reno Police officer, hitting him, leading officers to fire their guns at him.

According to investigators, about 10:30PM March 31, 2018, officers with the Reno Police Department responded to a burglary call at the Peckham Plaza Mini-Storage at 1400 E. Peckham Lane.

While checking the area of the storage units, two Reno Police officers came across a stolen Honda Civic parked behind one of the buildings. In the car was 21-year-old Nicolas Sedano.

That’s when detectives say he hit an officer with his car. Two officers opened fire.

The car crashed through a chain link fence and came to rest in an adjacent lot. The officers pulled Sedano from the vehicle and administered first aid until REMSA arrived on scene and took over.

The officer was not seriously hurt.

It was later determined the car had been reportedly stolen a few blocks down the street just two hours prior to the shooting.

