WCSO encourage people to continue social distancing after large crowds at Hunter Creek Trailhead

With warmer temperatures continuing this weekend, it’s a chance for many people to get outside and take a walk on the trails. But some trails around town are becoming overcrowded.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is stressing people continue to social distance.

This comes after an incident where social distancing guidelines wasn’t being followed. During Easter weekend, the Washoe County Sheriff's Hasty team says they responded to a call after a hiker experienced a medical issue.

Luke Holcomb with the team says when they got to Hunter Creek Trailhead area, they encountered long line of cars parked on the side of the road to access, making it difficult for the team to safely get to the location of the hiker that needed help.

Holcomb and Brian Block, who is also on the tea, says there were 500-1,000 people on the trail

"While we are fighting through the crowds, we are potentially exposing ourselves to COVID-19, said Block. “Everybody that passes us or that we pass is a potential vector for that disease for us."

Both men say they understand people want to be outside, but they add, people should know their limits and visit places that are less crowded.

Sheriff Darin Balaam says we need to continue to look out for each other and take social distancing precautions seriously.

"I know (people) are tired of hearing this, but we have to keep up with it,” said Sheriff Balaam. “We are almost through this! But please when we go out, space yourself out, less than 10, bring a mask with you. If you pass people, you can put it on.”

Balaam also says beaches in Incline Village are closed, but that didn’t stop some people from accessing it. Now, the department will be monitoring the situation closely.

