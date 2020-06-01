WCSO Crime Lab makes strides to eliminate DNA backlog

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is on track to eliminate the backlog of DNA cases by the end of 2020. The sheriff's office said some of that success is because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"Having a few less cases coming in and the ability to work different schedules that the sheriff has allowed us to do has helped us make great strides moving ahead and get some of those cases completed," David Jackson, supervising criminalist and DNA technical leader, said.

The DNA Crime Lab serves 13 of the 17 counties in Nevada. The lab examines physical evidence in criminal cases and compares it to suspect profiles to assess the likelihood of the person's involvement in a crime.

Jackson said hiring more analysts and getting new machines has also helped them to operate more efficiently.

"That's increased our capacity in our lab by 500% in our work flow so what we've noticed over the last ten months is a 100% increase in what we've gotten through our whole D-N-A system," he said.

There are still almost 700 DNA backlog cases, but the lab is confident it will eliminate those by the end of this year.

"DNA is on track to be within the 120 day turnaround time which is required by the sexual assault kit, AB 97, but we expect to be under that in all areas by the end of the calendar year," Kerri Heward, director of the forensic science division, said.

"The controlled substance section has a zero backlog and it's the first time ever I've seen that in my career. And also in our firearms section we've made a lot of progress and expect to have a zero backlog by the end of this year," Heward said.

