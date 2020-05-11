WCSD to discuss graduation plans

The Washoe County School District (WCSD) has unveiled its plan to honor the graduating class of 2020 at a time when social distancing makes it impossible to hold traditional graduation ceremonies.

At its regularly scheduled Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday, May 12th, the Board of Trustees will take up the plan, presented by the district.

The plan calls for each school's virtual graduation to be produced with the principals and student speakers pre-taped. Student slide shows would also be used in the production.

If the plan is approved by the WCSD Trustees, all of the graduation ceremonies will be broadcast on KOLO 8.

You can read the entire graduation plan here.

The WCSD Board of Trustees meeting will be held virtually on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 4 P.M. on YouTube.

