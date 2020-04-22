WCSD moves classwork online for rest of the academic year

Classrooms across Reno and Sparks will now be empty for the rest of the school year.

When Governor Steve Sisolak addressed the state with his latest COVID-19 update he announced distance learning will be the standard until further notice.

"It's been a challenge to learn how to do stuff on the fly and get out a good product for the kids," said Mike Klapp who teaches at Reed High School.

The Washoe County school district sent out a release addressing the new standard.

"Tteaching and learning will continue for our students, and we thank them, their families, and our staff members for their extraordinary efforts during this extraordinarily challenging time for our community," said Washoe County School District Superintendent Kristen McNeill in a statement.

Klapp added he's tried to be creative with his lesson plans but not physically being in a classroom is tough.

"I miss my kids," he said. "I miss being around them. I became a teacher to teach. I wake up in the morning and stare at a screen now. That's not nearly as fun."

While the interpersonal connections will be missed the district and its teachers know safety comes first.

"We will communicating closely with our families and staff members about the next phase of distance learning materials," McNeill added.

Some students want to learn but are in a tough spot. Klapp said some kids are focusing on their family dynamic right now.

"You can imagine if a kid's parents both lost their jobs they're wondering where their next meal is coming from," he said. "I understand that school probably isn't the most important thing in some kids' lives right now."

The school district said leaders will continue to work on ways to make the learning process better for its students.

