WCSD kindergarten registration underway

The Washoe County School District is encouraging families of incoming kindergartners to register their students for the 2020-21 school year. Secretaries will be available by appointment starting on Tuesday, June 16, to help families complete the registration process at school sites.

Any child who will turn 5 years old on or before September 30, 2020 may enroll in kindergarten for the upcoming school year.

"Magic really starts in kindergarten. We feel so proud of the relationships we're able to build with our families and students so I encourage you to go ahead and register your child for kindergarten," said Kacey Edgington, Kindergarten Coordinator for the Washoe County School District.

Parents who do not have access to a computer can use one at any Washoe County School District elementary school.

Kindergarten registration is a two-step process. It begins on the Washoe County School District's registration website. After beginning the process online, parents may then call their child's school to make an appointment where they can bring in required documents. Those documents include the child's birth certificate, immunization records, and a bill that shows proof of address for the zoned school.

Families will be scheduled for registration appointments one family at a time. Face coverings are encouraged. Staff members will wear masks, sanitize surfaces, and observe health and safety measures before, during, and after school visits.