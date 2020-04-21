WCSD hosting virtual forum with interim superintendent

You are invited to take part in a virtual forum with Washoe County School District Interim Superintendent Dr. Kristen McNeill Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

The WCSD Board of Trustees is holding the forum to give the community a chance to ask Dr. McNeill questions, and discuss her vision for the school district's future. Back on March 31, the board voted to suspend a months-long selection process for the permanent superintendent position and designated Dr. McNeill as the sole remaining candidate.

"We are looking forward to welcoming our community to this Virtual Forum, and eager to hear the questions they pose to Dr. McNeill," said Board President Malena Raymond. "This is a great opportunity for members of the public to 'meet' Dr. McNeill online and to learn more about her commitment to education and to our 64,000 students."

The forum is from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To submit questions before or during the meeting, email them to questions@washoeschools.net.

You can also watch the forum here.

