WCSD focusing on driver and pedestrian safety on 'Nevada Moves Day'

Washoe County School District (WCSD) is observing the 11th Annual Nevada Moves Day event with lifesaving reminders to motorists, families, and students who are walking, bicycling, and driving to and from school each day.

In the wake of a series of accidents involving WCSD students, the district is focusing on pedestrian safety. The district says in the 201-2020 school year, there has been 31 incidents involving students and cars.

“This annual event is an important part of our ongoing safety campaign for our families,” said WCSD School Police Chief Jason Trevino. “But there is a sense of real urgency this year, as one of our students has been killed and more than two dozen of our students have been injured—some seriously—since the school year began. Our officers work hard to protect our students and staff members, but we can’t do it alone. We are issuing a call to the community to stay alert, watch for our students and staff members as they travel to and from school, and remember that their lives are on the line every day. It is equally important for our students to be alert and watch for vehicles as they are walking and biking to school.”

“Nevada Moves Day provides us with a great reminder about the benefits of walking and bicycling to school each day,” said School Police Officer MJ Cloud, who serves as program director for Safe Routes to School. “But there’s a growing focus on the importance of obeying the speed limit and watching for pedestrians—even if you’re not near a school—because of the tragedies our families have suffered this year.”

The 2020 Nevada Moves Day event will take place at 8:50 a.m. at the park on the corner of Lincoln Way and 4th Street in Sparks and will begin with a safety message by Officer Cloud. School Police officers will also be on hand to answer questions and address concerns.

Following the safety talk, students, staff members, and family members will walk together to Lincoln Park Elementary School.

“We want this to be a fun and memorable event for our families,” said Officer Cloud. “But we can’t lose sight of the critical message at the heart of this campaign: the lives of our students are at stake, and we need to work together to keep them safe.”

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020