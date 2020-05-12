WCSD approves name for new CTE high school

UPDATE: Tuesday, May 12, 2020 The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees has voted on a name for the new CTE school.

The new CTE school will be named after Debbie Smith. The board says that all candidates were deserving and plan to honor the others in future projects.

Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees voted to name the new high school being built at Wildcreek Proctor Hug. School leaders say this allows the name to follow students to the new location.

As for the naming of the CTE campus, three finalists including, Debbie Smith, Dolores Feemster and Michael Landsberry were considered. Smith and Feemster are the finalists and have been referred back to committee.

The board is considering naming the CTE campus after the Feemster family and the next high school after Smith or combining the names to honor both women.

There is no set timeline on the naming of the CTE campus but the School Naming Committee will meet and make recommendations for naming that school and potentially renaming existing schools.

