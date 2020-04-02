WCSD addresses rumors of students being held back

The Washoe County School District has sent out a message to families to dispel a rumor that all students might have to repeat their grade level due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The District says the rumor is false.

In her message to families, Interim Superintendent Kristen McNeill says, "Our educational team is working hard via distance learning to reinforce our students’ knowledge and skills and prepare them for the next grade level they are ready to advance in the fall."

