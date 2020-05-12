WCSD Superintendent Dr. McNeill pledges to donate back part of her salary

By a unanimous vote, the Washoe County School District Board of Trustees voted to approve the proposed $265,000 per year contract for new Superintendent Dr. Kristen McNeill.

The contract also includes a possible 10% bonus each year.

McNeill, however, surprised the Board, offering to donate $30,000 from her salary back to the School District for the 2021 fiscal year.

In the Board Meeting, McNeill told the board, "that is to go exclusively for the offset of any potential loss of revenue due to the current COVID crisis. And any remaining funds, although I don’t suspect we’ll have any, shall be utilized for the direct expenditures to schools of instructional purposes."

McNeill also said if and when she is due any performance bonuses, she will give those bonuses to the District employees.

McNeill had been Interim Superintendent but was approved by the Board of Trustees to be the full-time Superintendent at its April 28, 2020 meeting.

