WCSD Interim Superintendent Kristen McNeill's statement on closure

Washoe County School District Interim Superintendent Kristen McNeill released this statement confirming the school district will be closed until April 6 out of concerns for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

This is interim superintendent Kristen McNeill with an important message.

As you may have heard, in light of the increasing concern around COVID-19, Governor Sisolak, after consulting with local and state wide agencies including the Nevada Department of Education, health officials and school superintendents, has decided that all schools in the state of Nevada will close starting Monday, March 16 through to Friday, April 3. I repeat, after much consulting and deliberation, Governor Sisolak has decided to close all schools in Nevada. Our district except for Incline schools, Dodson ES and TMCC HS are on Spring Break for 2 weeks. With this direction from our Governor, this means that ALL Washoe County School District schools will close for three weeks starting tomorrow, Monday, March 16. This includes all intersession programs and Incline schools, TMCC HS and Dodson Elementary.

We truly appreciate the support of our Governor in making this difficult decision in the best interest of the health and safety of our students and staff.

We are hopeful that students will be able return to school Monday, April 6. Incline Schools are on Spring Break from April 6 through 10th.

I know this is a difficult time for all of us but as a result of the increasing number of individuals who have a presumptive positive test for COVID-19-19, it now becomes necessary for us to make additional decisions to further safeguard our students, staff and community.

Over the next few days, our district will be sending out communication to schools, staff and our communities about specific details on how this closure will be conducted including access to education through virtual means and the offering of nutrition programs for our families that may need this support. Through this process, we are committed to provide you with timely information on a regular basis, so please visit our COVID-19 website for updates on this situation.

Again, the Washoe County School District will be closed from March 16th through April 3.

Thank you and stay safe healthy.

