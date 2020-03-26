WCSD Distance Learning materials now available

The Washoe County School District shared details Thursday as they rolled out their brand new Distance Learning plan to students in response to challenges associated with the coronavirus.

The learning materials can now be accessed online at www.washoeschools.net/distancelearning.

District leaders held a virtual news conference Thursday to go over some of the resources for families.

Although distance learning doesn’t begin until Wednesday, April 1, 2020, the school district said it wanted to give families plenty of time to review the materials.

The district said students and staff are still scheduled to return to school buildings on April 16, but reminded families that the situation could change, as the district awaits final authority from statewide medical officials.

The materials can either be viewed online or downloaded and printed. The district said many of them can be completed without printing out.

If you don’t have access to a computer and want to pick up a printed version of the same materials, you can visit one of the Paper Packet Pick Up Sites across the county and pick up the materials you need.

Families can also get the schedule by calling 211.

The district will be providing materials at these locations for four days:

Friday, March 27,

Saturday, March 28,

Monday March 30 and

Tuesday March 31.

North Valleys

Alice Smith ES 11:00-12:00

Stead ES/Obrien MS 12:30-1:30

Cold Springs MS 10:00-11:00

Desert Heights ES11:00-1200

Matterhorn @ Mailbox's before Antelope Valley 12:00-12:30

Idaho St at Heartpine St at dirt lot 1:00-1:30

South Reno

Pine MS 11:00-12:00

Chocolate Factory in Washoe Valley 9:30-10:30

Depoali MS 9:30-10:30

Brown ES 12:30-1:30

Sun Valley

Allen ES 11:00-12:00

Sun Valley ES 12:30-1:30

Desert Skies MS 12:30-1:30

Old Southwest

Peppermill North Parking lot 12:30-1:30

Swope MS 12:30-1:30

Vaughn MS 11:00-12:00

Loder ES 12:30-1:30

Southeast Reno

Dodson ES 11:00-12:00

Donner Springs ES 12:30-1:30

Depoali MS 9:30-10:30

Spanish Springs / Pyramid highway

Shaw MS 9:30-10:30

Van Gorder ES 12:30-1:30

Sutcliff/Crosby's Lodge 10:00-10:30

Whiskey Springs Rd @ Sage Flats Rd 11:15-11:45

Ironwood Rd @ dirt lot @ Pyramid Hwy 1:00-1:30

Axe Handle Canyon @ Pyramid, dirt lot 2:00-2:30

Sparks

Shadow Mt. Park 11:00-12:00

Greenbrae ES 11:00-12:00

Cannan ES 12:30-1:30

Mitchell ES 11:00-12:00

Dilworth MS 12:30-1:30

Northwest Reno

Evelyn Mount 11:00-12:00

Traner MS 12:30-1:30

Clayton MS 12:30-1:30

Billinghurst ES 11:00-12:00

Central Reno

320 Evans/Aces parking lot 11:00-12:00

Reno/Sparks Indian Colony Headstart on Golden Lane at Playground 9:30-10:30

Siegel Suites on 7th Parking Lot 10:00-10:30

The following locations will also receive material on Monday March 30:

Wadsworth/Nixon

Hungry Valley

the Kid’s Kottage

The district said families can visit any of these stops and pick up paper packets. No sign up is required.

In a Connect Ed call going out to families Thursday evening, the district said in part:

We thank you for your patience and flexibility as we have built our Distance Learning plan for our students. We know this is a difficult time for all families and that learning from home will be a new experience, however, we are all working together to provide as many resources as possible to our families.

Anyone with questions, is asked to send an email here.

