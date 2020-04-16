WCSD Distance Learning Paper Packets now available

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -- Families are now able to download and print out the lessons for Phase Two of the Washoe County School District's Distance Learning Program.
The same materials are also now available in hard copy format for families who do not have internet access. The school district has announced new locations, times, and dates designed for dropping off materials to families. Any family may go to any of the locations listed below to pick up materials and will not be asked for identification. WCSD urges families to practice physical distancing while picking up materials from the yellow school buses parked at each site.
The dates, times and locations for packet pickups are listed below:
Thursday, Friday and Saturday - April 16, 17 and 18 at the following locations:
Central Reno
AACT High School - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
North Valleys Cold Springs Middle School - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. North Valleys High School - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Northwest Reno
McQueen High School - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Old Southwest
Reno High School - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
South Reno
Galena High School - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Southeast Reno
Damonte Ranch High School - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Wooster High School - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Spanish Springs
Spanish Springs High School - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Sparks
Reed High School - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Sparks High School - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Sun Valley
Hug High School - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Washoe Valley / Pleasant Valley
Pleasant Valley Elementary School - 2:45 p.m. - 3:45 p.m.
Thursday and Saturday - April 16 & 18 - at the following locations
Antelope Valley
Matterhorn @Mailboxes before Antelope Valley - 12:45 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.
Pyramid Lake / Palomino Valley
Sutcliffe/Pyramid Lake Lodge - 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Axe Handle Canyon @ Pyramid Highway, dirt lot - 11 a.m. - 12 noon
Friday, April 17 only at the following locations
Central Reno / Downtown
Siegel Suites on 7th Parking Lot - 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.
320 Evans Ave./Aces Parking Lot - 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Reno/Sparks Indian Colony Head Start on Golden Lane at Playground -
1 p.m. - 2 p.m.