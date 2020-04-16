WCSD Distance Learning Paper Packets now available

Families are now able to download and print out the lessons for Phase Two of the Washoe County School District's Distance Learning Program.

The same materials are also now available in hard copy format for families who do not have internet access. The school district has announced new locations, times, and dates designed for dropping off materials to families. Any family may go to any of the locations listed below to pick up materials and will not be asked for identification. WCSD urges families to practice physical distancing while picking up materials from the yellow school buses parked at each site.

The dates, times and locations for packet pickups are listed below:

Thursday, Friday and Saturday - April 16, 17 and 18 at the following locations:

Central Reno

AACT High School - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

North Valleys Cold Springs Middle School - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. North Valleys High School - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Northwest Reno

McQueen High School - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Old Southwest

Reno High School - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

South Reno

Galena High School - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Southeast Reno

Damonte Ranch High School - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Wooster High School - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Spanish Springs

Spanish Springs High School - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Sparks

Reed High School - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Sparks High School - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Sun Valley

Hug High School - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Washoe Valley / Pleasant Valley

Pleasant Valley Elementary School - 2:45 p.m. - 3:45 p.m.

Thursday and Saturday - April 16 & 18 - at the following locations

Antelope Valley

Matterhorn @Mailboxes before Antelope Valley - 12:45 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.

Pyramid Lake / Palomino Valley

Sutcliffe/Pyramid Lake Lodge - 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Axe Handle Canyon @ Pyramid Highway, dirt lot - 11 a.m. - 12 noon

Friday, April 17 only at the following locations

Central Reno / Downtown

Siegel Suites on 7th Parking Lot - 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

320 Evans Ave./Aces Parking Lot - 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Reno/Sparks Indian Colony Head Start on Golden Lane at Playground -

1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

