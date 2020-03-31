WCSD Board of Trustees ends superintendent search as a result of COVID-19

The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees has voted to end the search for a new superintendent.

“As our community continues to confront the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, our Board of Trustees has decided to suspend the superintendent search and vote on the permanent appointment of Dr. McNeill as our next superintendent,” said WCSD Board President Malena Raymond. “She has done an outstanding job in her role as interim superintendent, not only during the crisis situation in recent weeks, but during her entire tenure that began last July."

The Board will meet on April 28 to vote on an agenda item to appoint Dr. McNeill as the superintendent of the District.

In the interim, the District will hold a virtual town hall meeting where members of the public will be encouraged to offer their input.

“In the meantime, Dr. McNeill, our Leadership Team, and our staff members are focusing their efforts where they belong — on our students, families, and staff members. As a District, we are preparing to launch our distance learning program District-wide tomorrow. We are all working together to provide vital resources for learning, wellness, and food for our students and families during this difficult time.” said District Officials.

