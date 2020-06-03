WCHD drive-thru COVID-19 testing underway

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing is underway at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center. Officials at the Washoe County Health District (WCHD) said they’ve tested hundreds of residents since Monday and have around 5,000 tests.

According to Scott Oxarart the asymptomatic test will show if you have the virus at the time of the test, not if you had it in the past. Officials are encouraging people to get tested.

Oxarart said, “The more people you test, the likely you will find more positives, and I think that is the main thing.”

He continued, “We just want to make sure that everyone who has it knows they have it that way they can take certain actions, to protect the people in their household, people they are in close contact with so they can reduce the spread of the virus."

The 15-minute test consists of a nasal swab and people can get their results within 2 to 3 days. Oxarart said testing can help officials understand the virus more and how its impacting the community.

"We have over 1,500 cases and over 60 deaths in Washoe County, so this is a very important thing to make sure that we are reducing the spread of the virus in our community."

He said, “A lot of people are fearful of what this virus is doing in our community and they don’t know if they have it, maybe they do, maybe they don’t."

Oxarart continued, "But having the opportunity to get a safe, accurate test, to see if you have it is very important for a lot of people in the community.”

WCHD can test up to 900 people a day. The test is free and is available for all ages.

The last day to get tested is Saturday. To make an appointment you can click here.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

