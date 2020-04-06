WATCH: No birthday party, no problem: Police lead drive-by parade for 5-year-old

With the coronavirus outbreak, Michele Lionetti knew she couldn’t give her son Cameron a regular party for his fifth birthday.

The family contacted police to see if an officer would be willing to participate. When it was time for the party, four officers showed up to lead the parade. (Source: Facebook, Michele Lionetti)

So, she opted for the drive-by party that’s become popular during the pandemic.

“During this rough patch in all of our lives I still wanted to celebrate Cameron some way … so decided to plan him a car parade!” Lionetti said on Facebook.

The family contacted police to see if an officer would be willing to participate.

When it was time for the party, four officers showed up to lead the parade, with lights flashing and sirens blaring.

Video posted to Lionetti’s Facebook account shows little Cameron waving to the officers, dressed in his own junior police uniform.

“Cameron was in his glory!” mom said. “We can’t thank them enough for this and all their hard work always!”

The parade went on for more than five minutes.

“Cameron said this was the best birthday ever!” according to Lionetti. “So glad you all made it this way.”

