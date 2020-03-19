WATCH: Duck family gets police escort to Florida lake

A family of ducks got a fancy police escort in central Florida.

Lakeland Police Officer Todd Bailey personally made sure the waddling group got to safety. (Source: Lakeland Police Department)

The feathered family was spotted in the middle of a busy part of town, so Lakeland Police Officer Todd Bailey personally escorted the group to safety.

He walked along with the ducks, helping them through twists and turns and barriers.

The department posted a video of their adventure on its Facebook page.

“Officer Bailey pulled his patrol car behind the family to ensure they would safely make it down the street,” the post said.

There were a few detours along the way.

“Bailey walked alongside the family through each twist and turn, making sure they got to Lake Mirror safe and sound for a cool dip in the water.”

