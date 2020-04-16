Volunteers of America checking in on local seniors

Volunteers of America (VOA) started a phone tree to check-in on local seniors. The goal is to make sure seniors are healthy during this time.

Linda Grace with VOA said these seniors have donated or volunteered with the organization. Grace said many seniors are suffering from isolation. She said others are healthy, but because of their age or some underlying conditions they have to shelter in their homes.

Grace said some seniors just want someone to talk to or need resources and information. Since its launch in late March the VOA made nearly 300 calls.

“We had conversations with a 90 year old woman who really is all alone she doesn’t have any family, and so just getting a phone call and having a conversation just made her day,” said Grace.

The VOA also launched a spiritual message platform for anyone who is interested. The goal is to cheer people up. In the first week it already had 100 subscribers.

Grace said, “There’s enough negativity out there so we want to be that light in the darkness.”

If you know a senior that needs a call you can email info@voa-ncnn.org.

