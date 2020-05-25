Volunteers help clean up veteran gravesites at Reno's Mountain View Cemetery

More than 50 people attended to clean up the gravesites of veterans who have been laid to rest at Mountain View Cemetery in Reno.

People used cordless weed eaters to clear the grass around the headstones, while other placed more than 500 flags and flowers at the grave sites.

The event was organized by Gold Star Families Memorial Nevada.

Those with the non-profit organization says the cemetery doesn’t get enough attention, care and respect it needs, so they wanted to change that. Volunteers also helped clean up at gravesites of the Native American cemetery near Mountain View.

Veterans buried at Mountain View Cemetery goes back to World War I.

Organizers say they plan to host the clean up again next year.

